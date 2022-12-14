Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Washington DC

Foreign Affairs
December 14, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, listens attentively to Governor-elect of Maryland, Westley Moore, during a function in honour of the Prime Minister, which was hosted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, in Washington DC on December 9.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, engages with United States Assistant Attorney General, Kristen Clarke (left), at a function in honour of the Prime Minister, hosted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (centre), in Washington DC on December 9.
