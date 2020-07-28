live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:30pm
PHOTOS: PM Tours Southern Coastal Highway Project

Works / Construction
July 28, 2020
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right)​, points out something of interest to Manager, Communication and Customer Services, National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw (centre), and Senior Director, Project Implementation, NWA, Varden Downer, during a tour of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) in Portland on Friday (July 24).

 

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), observing construction activities on the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) in Portland, on Friday (July 24).
