PHOTOS: PM Tours Southern Coastal Highway Project

Minister with Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF), Hon. Leslie Campbell (centre), and Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (right), interacting with Chairman of the Treasure Beach Fisherfolk Group, Shawn Taylor, during the launch of the ‘Promoting Community-Based Climate Resilience in the Fisheries Sector Project’ at the Treasure Beach Sports Park in St. Elizabeth, on July 24.

Click to view more