PHOTOS: PM Participates in Sigma Run

February 13, 2023
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), participates in the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run today (February 12). The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run is a unique road-running event designed to inspire fun, fitness and camaraderie among Jamaica’s business and fitness communities. Since the start of the charity road race in 1999, over $500 million has been donated to numerous beneficiaries with a focus on health, child related and educational initiatives.
