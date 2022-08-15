PHOTOS: PM joins Discover Jamaica by Bike ‘Jamaica 60’ Celebration Ride

JIS News
home » JIS News » Independence
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), greets Director General, Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), Carol Coy, during the launch of the 2022 Population and Housing Census at the AC Marriott Kingston Hotel, on Wednesday (August 10). Others (from left) are STATIN Deputy Director General, Leesha Delatie-Budair; and Chairman, Professor David Tennant.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Independence
Culture
August 15, 2022
Housing
August 15, 2022
Foreign Affairs
August 15, 2022
JIS radio
August 15, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
August 15, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
August 15, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
Get the facts