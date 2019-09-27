PHOTOS: PM Holness Speaking at the 74th United Nations General Assembly, UNGA

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left); and Past President of the Rotary Club of St Andrew and Chairman of the club’s Wheelchair Project Committee, Lloyd Eubank-Green, examine one of 100 wheelchairs that have been donated to the Ministry and the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH). Occasion was the symbolic handover ceremony, held on Thursday (September 26) at the skills training institute, Operation Friendship, in Kingston. Each entity will receive 50 wheelchairs.

