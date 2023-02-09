PHOTOS: PM Holness Receives Courtesy Call from National Spelling Bee Finalists

JIS News
home » JIS News » Courtesy Call
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Young Scholar Inc, Shanese Watson, presents a tablet to Kingston Technical High School student, Shinay Walker at a ‘Kids Tech’ forum held recently at the Denham Town High School in Kingston. The event was organised by the Ministry of National Security’s Citizen Security Secretariat in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Youth.
Click to view more
Latest stories
National Security
February 9, 2023
Courtesy Call
Water
February 9, 2023
Finance & Public Service
JIS radio
February 9, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
February 9, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
February 9, 2023
House Matters | Presented by: Jayda Francis
Get the facts