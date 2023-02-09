Advertisement
PHOTOS: PM Holness Receives Courtesy Call from National Spelling Bee Finalists

February 9, 2023
Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness (centre, background), with the finalists in the 2023 Gleaner Children’s Own Spelling Bee competition, during their courtesy call at Jamaica House on Thursday (February 9).
