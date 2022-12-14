Advertisement
PHOTOS: PM Holness Hands Over New House in Rock Hall

Housing
December 14, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), cuts the ribbon to a new one bedroom house for Rayon Moore (left) of Rock Hall in St. Andrew on Tuesday (Dec.13). The dwelling was handed over under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP). Chairperson for the NSHP, Judith Robb Walters (second right); and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Rural, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, join in the occasion. Conceptualised by the Prime Minister, the NSHP aims to improve the housing condition of the country’s poor and disadvantaged population through the provision of quality, affordable and sustainable dwellings.
