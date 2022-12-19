Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: PM Holness Hands Over Houses in Manchester

Housing
December 19, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), and Member of Parliament, Manchester North Western, Mikael Phillips (right), share a light moment with beneficiary of a newly built three-bedroom home under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), Violet Johnson. The unit was handed over in Comfort Hall district on Friday (Dec. 16). Ms Johnson will live in her new home with her four grandchildren, three of whom are (standing from left), Solange Dawson, Rashaun Roache and Jaedan Thompson.

 

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), escorts Naderia Wood into her new three-bedroom home in New Hall district in Manchester Central. The unit, provided under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), was handed over to Ms. Wood on Friday (Dec. 16).
