PHOTOS: PM Holness at the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York

Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace (centre), is assisted by TEF officers (from left) Royleta Fraser and Marva Francis, to bag debris collected during a clean-up exercise, organized by the agency, at the Palisadoes go-kart track in Kingston on Saturday (September 21). The activity, which also involved volunteers from the Ministry of Tourism and several other affiliated agencies, was part of the islandwide coastal clean-up initiative, spearheaded by the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), for which the TEF was a major sponsor. The engagement was in keeping with activities marking International Coastal Clean Up Day.

