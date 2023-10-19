PHOTOS: PM Holness at Canada-CARICOM Summit October 19, 2023 Listen CARICOM Share Photo: Contributed Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third right) and other CARICOM leaders join Prime Minister of Canada, Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau (fourth left) for a photo opportunity at the Canada-CARICOM summit being held in Ottawa from October 17 to October 19. The three-day summit, under the theme: ‘Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future’, features discussions on issues such as trade and investment, climate resilience, access to finance, regional security collaboration, and the crisis in Haiti. The Full Story Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), and Prime Minister of Canada, Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, exchange greetings at the Canada-CARICOM summit being held in Ottawa from October 17 to October 19. The three-day summit, under the theme: ‘Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future’, features discussions on issues such as trade and investment, climate resilience, access to finance, regional security collaboration, and the crisis in Haiti.