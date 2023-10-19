PHOTOS: PM Holness at Canada-CARICOM Summit

Photo: Contributed

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third right) and other CARICOM leaders join Prime Minister of Canada, Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau (fourth left) for a photo opportunity at the Canada-CARICOM summit being held in Ottawa from October 17 to October 19. The three-day summit, under the theme: ‘Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future’, features discussions on issues such as trade and investment, climate resilience, access to finance, regional security collaboration, and the crisis in Haiti.