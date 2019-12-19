  • live stream Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Annual Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony @ 6:00pm
    PHOTOS: Parliament’s Christmas Treat for Children

    Youth
    December 19, 2019
    Beneto Lazarus reads with his daughter, Shanika, at Parliament’s annual Christmas treat for children held in the parking lot at 81 Duke Street, Kingston, on December 19.

     

    Young Miguel Walters (left) receives a lunch bag from Corporate Services Director, Houses of Parliament, Cheryl Gibson, at Parliament’s annual Christmas treat for children, held in the parking lot at 81 Duke Street, Kingston, on December 19.

     

    Little Peart Morrison enjoys the bounceabout at Parliament’s annual Christmas treat for children, held in the parking lot at 81 Duke Street, Kingston, on December 19.