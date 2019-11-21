JIS News
home » JIS News » Information

PHOTOS: PAJ Veterans’ Luncheon

Information
November 21, 2019
Director, Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ), R. Christene King (left), presents a special award to PAJ Life Member, Carmen Tipling, at the PAJ Veterans’ Luncheon, held at the Courtyard by Marriott, New Kingston, on November 20.

 

Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Information Service, Enthrose Campbell (centre); Photographer, Headley ‘Dellmar’ Samuels (left), and Journalist, Jamaica Observer, Balford Henry, display Citations presented to them by the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ), at a Veterans’ Luncheon, held at the Courtyard by Marriott, New Kingston, on November 20.