PHOTOS: PAJ Veterans’ Luncheon

JIS News
home » JIS News » Information
Photo of the day
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams (third right) breaks ground for construction of FosRich Company Limited’s warehouse facility and distribution centre at 76 Molynes Road in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19). Also breaking ground (from left) are FosRich Shareholder Representative, Matthew Williams; Chief Executive Officer, FosRich, Cecil Foster; Board Chairman, FosRich, Marion Foster; Trustee, GK Pension Scheme, Terry-Ann Graver; and Managing Director, GW Architects, Garfield Wood.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Information
November 21, 2019
Health & Wellness
November 21, 2019
Labour
Economic Growth & Job Creation
JIS radio
November 21, 2019
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
November 21, 2019
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
November 21, 2019
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
Get the facts