PHOTOS: PAJ Veterans’ Luncheon

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams (third right) breaks ground for construction of FosRich Company Limited’s warehouse facility and distribution centre at 76 Molynes Road in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19). Also breaking ground (from left) are FosRich Shareholder Representative, Matthew Williams; Chief Executive Officer, FosRich, Cecil Foster; Board Chairman, FosRich, Marion Foster; Trustee, GK Pension Scheme, Terry-Ann Graver; and Managing Director, GW Architects, Garfield Wood.

