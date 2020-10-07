live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 3:00pm
PHOTOS: PAHO Hands Over Medical Equipment

Health & Wellness
October 7, 2020
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), listens to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie (second right), at the handover of 15 intensive care unit beds, 13 satellite phones, thermometers, scanners and KN 95 masks to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) headquarters at the University of the West Indies, Mona, on Tuesday (October 6), to help in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19). Sharing the moment are High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters (second left); and PAHO/WHO Representative to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Dr. Bernadette Theodore-Gandi.

 

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left), speaks to Country Manager, USAID, Jason Fraser (second right); and PAHO/WHO Representative to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Dr. Bernadette Theodore-Gandi during the handover of 15 intensive-care unit beds, 13 satellite phones, thermometers, scanners and KN 95 masks to the Ministry of Health and Wellness at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) headquarters at the University of the West Indies, Mona, on Tuesday (October 6), to help with the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19). At left is Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.

 

To thank the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for its donation of 15 intensive-care unit beds, 13 satellite phones, thermometers, scanners and KN 95 masks, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left); and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie (left), knock elbows with Country Manager, USAID, Jason Fraser (second right); and PAHO/WHO Representative to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Dr. Bernadette Theodore-Gandi, on Tuesday (October 6), at the offices of PAHO/WHO, at the University of the West Indies, Mona.
