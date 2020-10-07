PHOTOS: PAHO Hands Over Medical Equipment

To thank the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for its donation of 15 intensive-care unit beds, 13 satellite phones, thermometers, scanners and KN 95 masks, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left); and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie (left), knock elbows with Country Manager, USAID, Jason Fraser (second right); and PAHO/WHO Representative to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Dr. Bernadette Theodore-Gandi, on Tuesday (October 6), at the offices of PAHO/WHO, at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

