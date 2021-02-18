JIS News
home » JIS News » Parliament

PHOTOS: Opening Of Parliament, Thursday February 18

Parliament
February 18, 2021
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), holds the hand of his wife, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, while on their way to Gordon House for the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament, on February 18.

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), delivers the 2021/22 Throne Speech under the theme ‘Building Forward…Stronger Together’, at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament, on February 18.

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), presents the 2021/22 Throne Speech under the theme ‘Building Forward…Stronger Together’, at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament, on February 18.

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), delivers the 2021/22 Throne Speech under the theme ‘Building Forward…Stronger Together’, at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament, on February 18.

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), delivers the 2021/22 Throne Speech under the theme ‘Building Forward…Stronger Together’, at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament, on February 18.
Skip to content