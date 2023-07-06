JIS News
PHOTOS: Old Harbour Primary School-Leaving Ceremony

Education
July 6, 2023
Acting Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Kasan Troupe, speaks with graduates of Old Harbour Primary School, Alwayne Warren (left), and Latonya Williamson, during the institution’s school-leaving ceremony on June 5. The function was held at the school’s campus in St. Catherine.
