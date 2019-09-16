PHOTOS: NWC’s Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Denzil Thorpe (right); and National Librarian, National Library of Jamaica (NLJ), Beverley Lashley (second right), receive the special Miss Lou storyboard from Special Projects Officer, Fontana Pharmacy, Stephanie Smith. Occasion was the Unlocking the Miss Lou Archives on Thursday, September 12 at the NLJ, East Street in Kingston. The event formed part of national activities to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of cultural icon, Hon. Dr. Louise Bennett Coverley.

