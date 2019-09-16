live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:00pm
PHOTOS: NWC’s Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Economic Growth & Job Creation
September 16, 2019
Written by: Ainsworth Morris

 

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Audrey Sewell (left), presents a certificate to awardee, Deidrianne Black, at the National Water Commission’s Annual Scholarship and Sponsorship Awards Ceremony, held on Thursday (September 12), at Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa.

 

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Audrey Sewell (left), hands over a certificate to awardee, Davi-Ann Appleton, during the National Water Commission’s Annual Scholarship and Sponsorship Awards Ceremony, staged on Thursday (September 12) at Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa.