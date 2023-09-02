PHOTOS: NLA Opens Renovated Customer Service Areas At Corporate Office September 1, 2023 Listen Economic Growth & Job Creation Share Acting Customer Service Officer at the National Land Agency (NLA), Jada Bell (right), attends to a customer following the opening of renovated customer service areas at the entity’s Corporate Office at 8 Ardenne Road in Kingston on Friday (September 1). Among the areas that have benefited from facility upgrades are office spaces, and reception, cashier and general waiting areas. The move aligns with the NLA’s commitment to improving its service excellence standards across its offices islandwide. The Full Story Executives of the National Land Agency (NLA) pause for a photo during the opening of upgraded customer service areas at the entity’s Corporate Office at 8 Ardenne Road in Kingston on Friday (September 1). From left are Business Services Manager, Charmaine Hewitt; Acting Customer Service Manager, Claudia Hemans; Acting Senior Director, Business Services, Nicole Hayles; Senior Director, Land Valuations/Commissioner of Land Valuations, Hyacinth Picart; and Senior Director, Corporate Services, Stacey Coore-Leslie. Acting Customer Service Supervisor at the National Land Agency (NLA), Rickona Bowley (left), and Senior Director, Corporate Services, Stacey Coore-Leslie, peruse a pamphlet during the official opening of renovated customer service areas at the entity’s Corporate Office on Ardenne Road in Kingston on September 1.