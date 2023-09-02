Gov’t Reaffirms Commitment to Providing Affordable Housing for Jamaicans

Gov’t Reaffirms Commitment to Providing Affordable Housing for JamaicansBy: September 1, 2023 ,
The Full Story
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to providing affordable housing for working-class Jamaicans and eradicating the issue of squatting across the country.
Addressing Thursday’s (September 1) town hall on Housing and Land at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James, Dr. Chang reflected on the historical challenges faced by Jamaicans in accessing organised land and housing.
He pointed out that Montego Bay had some 21 informal settlements at one point.
“The history of Montego Bay reflects a town where people didn’t have access to land in an organised manner. We ended up at 21 informal settlements while the economy of the town expanded, because there was no structured response to the need for housing for workers in this country,” Dr. Chang explained.
However, these shortcomings are steadily being remedied by the current Administration, he stated.
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the Government’s dedication to equity and respect for the people of Jamaica have inspired initiatives to provide land titles, essential infrastructure, and improved access to affordable housing.
“Housing, in general, and access to land is a philosophy of Prime Minister Andrew Holness. It stems from respect for our people… . We seek to provide them with equity in our society. When a person gets a home, it makes a whole lot of difference compared to him renting [or resorting to squatting],” Dr. Chang outlined.
Additionally, he indicated that under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), individuals are provided with quality homes made of concrete and steel, a reflection of the “mood” of the Government in ensuring that citizens enjoy the utmost benefits of homeownership.
“When you give a man a house, the man is free. He is an individual with equity who can stand on his own two feet, look at other issues and feel the true Jamaican spirit,” Dr. Chang maintained.
Thursday’s town hall was the second in a series being hosted by the Government to engage the public on a range of issues relating to policies, programmes and initiatives impacting their lives.
The meetings are aimed at providing opportunities for citizens to share ideas, pose questions and express their thoughts.