CPD Programme Resumes July 31

The Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Programme offered by the Real Estate Training Institute (RETI) will resume on Monday, July 31.
Earlier this year, Principal of RETI, Dr. Tina Beale, announced that the CPD courses will be administered in a self-paced format, offering greater flexibility and convenience to real estate practitioners.
“In improving our service delivery, particularly in the post-pandemic environment, we are leveraging technology and what it can do,” Dr. Beale explained in a release.
“We are quite excited to be at this point, as it is something we have been exploring for a few months now. The fact that we intend to offer our clients this learning modality in a manner that does not tie them to a particular date or time to sit these courses, is a game-changer for us,” she continued.
CPD courses are mandatory for obtaining licences to practise as real estate dealers or salesmen.
They also keep the professionals abreast of industry developments.
These courses will be administered through the MyRETI Online Learning Management Platform.
Dr. Beale assured that the medium is safe and is accessible to RETI lecturers and course participants.
It incorporates timetables, links to lectures, consultation meetings, lecture recordings, study materials, assignments, announcements, and meeting reminders.
“The feedback to the platform, thus far, has generally been positive, and we think that our practitioners will also benefit from its use when completing the CPDs. Also, we have settled on a way of ensuring that persons have watched these videos and, in some cases, even included an assessment tool to not only gauge participation, but also retention,” she said.
The July 31 resumption comes almost one month after RETI restarted its pre-licensing course with a revised curriculum and a cadre of highly qualified lecturers.
RETI is owned and operated by the Real Estate Board (REB), which is seeking to transform and uplift Jamaica’s future through real estate education and aid in the creation of sustainable livelihoods for Jamaicans.