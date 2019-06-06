PHOTOS: Nine Night for the Late Former Prime Minister the Most Hon. Edward Seaga

Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, addresses the hundreds of persons attending the traditional ‘Nine-Night’, held in memory of former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, in Tivoli Gardens Square, Western Kingston, on Wednesday (June 5). Mr. Seaga, who passed away on May 28 at age 89, was Western Kingston’s Member of Parliament for 43 years, from 1962 to 2005. Mr. McKenzie, who served as a Councillor for Tivoli Gardens during Mr. Seaga’s tenure, is the current Member of Parliament.