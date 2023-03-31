PHOTOS: New JPs for Manchester

JIS News
home » JIS News » Justice
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), presents a welcome home gift to 13-year-old burn victim, Adrianna Laing (seated) who returned to island on Thursday (March 30) after successful treatment overseas. Sharing the moment (from left) are her father, Adrian Laing; and members of the Sanmerna Foundation – Project Manager, Stephen Joseph; Managing Director, Robert White; and Board Director, Mark White. A homecoming ceremony was hosted by the Ministry at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Economic Growth & Job Creation
Education
March 31, 2023
Environment
March 31, 2023
Culture
March 31, 2023
JIS radio
March 31, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Jayda Francis
March 30, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
March 30, 2023
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
Get the facts