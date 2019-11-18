Live Stream OPM Connect: Taking our Local Entrepreneur to the Global Level
PHOTOS: New Forest Infant Primary and High School Gets School Bus

November 18, 2019
Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Japan in Jamaica, Shotoku Habukawa (right), greets New Forest Infant and Primary School students, Shanaela Murphy (second left), while fellow students, Abigayle Changlong (left) and Celine Hutchinson, share the moment. Occasion was the handover of a bus to support the Expanded Rural School Bus Programme for the New Forest Infant and Primary, and high schools under the Japan Grassroots Human Security Project. The ceremony was held on November 14 on the schools’ compound in Manchester.

 

Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Japan in Jamaica, Shotoku Habukawa (left) receives a plaque from student at the New Forest Infant and Primary School, Dajhunae Daye. Occasion was a ceremony for the official handing over of a bus to support the Expanded Rural School Bus Programme for New Forest Infant and Primary and High schools under the Japan Grassroots Human Security Project. The ceremony was held on the institutions’ compound in Manchester on November 14.