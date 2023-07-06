JIS News
PHOTOS: New Causeway Fishing Village Cleanup

July 6, 2023
Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ) General Manager, Gairy Taylor (left), converses with National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Community Relations Manager, Kimberly Blair, during a cleanup of the New Causeway Fishing Village in St. Catherine on July 5. The NSWMA partnered with RPJ to clear the fishing village of plastic bottles and debris in observance of Plastic Free July.
