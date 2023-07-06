PHOTOS: New Causeway Fishing Village Cleanup

JIS News
home » JIS News » Local Government
Photo of the day
Executive Director of the Early Childhood Commission, Karlene DeGrasse Deslandes (left) and Chief Executive Officer of Digicel Foundation Jodi-Ann McFarlane, play with children on the colour-coded mat inside the new Inclusive Classroom at Bethabara Infant School, which was officially opened on July 5.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Agriculture
July 6, 2023
CARICOM
Education
July 6, 2023
Local Government
July 6, 2023
JIS radio
July 4, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
July 3, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
July 3, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
Get the facts