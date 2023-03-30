PHOTOS: Neighbourhood Watch Programme Launched for Communities in Hellshire

JIS News
home » JIS News » Community
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left) and trainer and curator at the Hope Zoo, Joseph Brown, interact with golden retriever “Dr. Teddy Barks”, who is the main therapy animal under the Animal-Assisted Recovery and Care Pilot Project at the Bustamante Hospital for Children. Occasion was the official launch of the project on Tuesday (March 28) at the hospital in Kingston.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Disaster Relief
Commerce
March 30, 2023
Community
Prime Minister
March 30, 2023
JIS radio
March 30, 2023
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
March 30, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Jayda Francis
March 30, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
Get the facts