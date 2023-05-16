JIS News
PHOTOS: Natural Disaster Risk Financing Policy Public Consultation

Finance & Public Service
May 16, 2023
Principal Director, Meteorological Service of Jamaica, Evan Thompson (right), addressing the National Natural Disaster Risk Financing Policy public consultation at the Old Police Station in May Pen, Clarendon, on May 15. At left is Director of Corporate Communication and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Shelly-Ann Weeks.
