PHOTOS: National Tree Planting Day Environment October 2, 2020 Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr (right), plants a Sweetwood Tree with the help of Principal Director, Forest Operations, Forestry Department, Jerome Smith on the grounds of the Department in St. Andrew on Friday (October 2). The activity was in observance of National Tree Planting Day. PHOTOS: National Tree Planting Day JIS News | Presented by: Related Negril Fisherfolk Called on to Become Better Stewards of the Aquatic Ecosystem Related GIS Users Invited to Test Spatial Planning Information Technology Platform Related NEPA Reports Positive Trends Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. plants a Sweetwood Tree on the grounds of the Forestry Department in St. Andrew on Friday (October 2) in observance of National Tree Planting Day. Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, waters a Sweetwood Tree that he planted on the grounds of the Forestry Department in St. Andrew on Friday (October 2), in observance of National Tree Planting Day. Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr (left), listens while Director of Forest, Science and Technology, Forestry Department, Donna Lowe, highlights the features of a plant in the nursery. The Minister was participating in activities at the Department on Friday (October 2), to mark National Tree Planting Day. Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, speaks with the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Conservator of the Forestry Department, Rainee Oliphant (left), in the plant nursery at the Forestry Department on Friday (October 2). Looking on is Lois Morgan, who oversees the nursey. The Minister was participating in activities at the Department to mark National Tree Planting Day. Advertisements