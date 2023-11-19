  • Keyword

PHOTOS: National Student Leaders Installation Ceremony

November 19, 2023
Youth
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (left), peruses a document with President of the National Secondary Students Council, Cavan Lewis at the National Student Leaders Installation Ceremony held at the Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston on November 16.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (centre), shares in conversation with (from left), Director, SOS Children’s Village, Jason Brown and President of the National Secondary Students Council, Cavan Lewis, at the National Student Leaders Installation Ceremony held at the Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston on November 16.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (centre), points out something in a document to Director, SOS Children’s Village, Jason Brown (left). Looking on at right is President of the National Secondary Students Council, Cavan Lewis. Occasion was the National Student Leaders Installation Ceremony held at the Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston on November 16.
Last Updated: November 19, 2023

