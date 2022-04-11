Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: National Security State Minister Tours St. Catherine and Tamarind Farm Prisons

April 11, 2022
Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (right), tours the farm at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, during a visit to the facility on Friday (April 8). He is joined by (from left): Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Courtney Williams; Correctional Officer, Michael Harris; and Superintendent at the institution, Baldwin Collins.
