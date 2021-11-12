JIS News
PHOTOS: National Memorial Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Tribute
November 12, 2021
Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Rocky Meade (right), salutes fallen soldiers at the National Memorial Wreath- Laying Ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston on November 11. The event was held to remember and honour military veterans who died in service to the country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle.
