PHOTOS: National Mathematics Week Church Service

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Grace McLean (right) greets students from the Eltham Park Primary School, at National Mathematics Week Church Service held on March 24 at the Life Centre Church of God of Prophecy, Gordon Boulevard, Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Looking on from left are: Acting Chief Education Officer, Winnie Berry and Bishop Johnathan Hayden, Pastor Life Centre Church of God of Prophecy.

Stakeholders from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, participate in the National Mathematics Week Church Service held on March 24 at the Life Centre Church of God of Prophecy, Gordon Boulevard, Spanish Town, St. Catherine. They are from left: Regional Director for Region 6, Barrington Richardson; Acting Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dr. Nadine Leachman; Acting Chief Education Officer, Winnie Berry; and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Grace McLean.

Students from the Eltham Park Primary School (from left): Twana Dinnal, Rickacia Barnes, Khaiefa Knight and Juda Henry participate in the National Mathematics Week Church Service held on March 24, at the Life Centre Church of God of Prophecy, Gordon Boulevard, Spanish Town, St. Catherine .