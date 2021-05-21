live stream Opening of the Harmony Beach Park Montego Bay @ 2:20 pm
PHOTOS: National Children’s Day Activities

Youth
May 21, 2021
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), raps with children from several primary schools in the Corporate Area during the National Children’s Day Celebration, held at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle location in downtown Kingston, on May 21. National Children’s Day forms part of Child Month activities, which are being held in May under the theme ‘I Strive to Overcome Adversities with Resilience (ISOAR)’.

 

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), and children from various primary schools in the Corporate Area participate in a colouring exercise during the National Children’s Day Celebration, held at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle location in downtown Kingston, on May 21. National Children’s Day forms part of Child Month activities, being held in May under the theme ‘ I Strive to Overcome Adversities with Resilience (ISOAR)’.
