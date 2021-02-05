JIS News
PHOTOS: Mrs Holness Visits Heart Institute

Health & Wellness
February 5, 2021
Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (right), listens as Nurse, Heart Institute of the Caribbean, Sade Sibbles, explains the results displayed on a heart rate monitor screen during a tour of the Heart Institute of the Caribbean, 23 Balmoral Avenue, St. Andrew, on February 2. The Heart Institute of the Caribbean is the premier centre of excellence for cardiovascular care in the English-speaking Caribbean.

 

Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (second right), and Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Heart Institute of the Caribbean, Dr. Earnest Madu (right), observe as ECG Technician, Heart Institute of the Caribbean, Nashoni Williams (seated), carries out a procedure on patient, Answorth McKenzie, at the Heart Institute of the Caribbean, 23 Balmoral Avenue, St. Andrew, during a tour on February 2. The Heart Institute of the Caribbean is the premier centre of excellence for cardiovascular care in the English-speaking Caribbean.
