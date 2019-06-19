PHOTOS: MOU Signing With Minister Shaw – RADA and C&WJCCUL Agriculture June 19, 2019 Written by: Ainsworth Morris Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), observes as President, Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-Operative Credit Union Limited (C&WJCCUL), Condell Stephenson (centre) and Chief Executive Officer, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Peter Thompson (right), sign a memorandum of understanding for cassava farmers to have easy access to loans. The signing took place on Tuesday (June 18) at C&WJCCUL’s office in Kingston. PHOTOS: MOU Signing With Minister Shaw – RADA and C&WJCCUL JIS News | Presented by: Related 12,000 Pounds of Mangoes Exported to US Related Agriculture Positively Impacting Many Lives – Senator Morgan Related Farmers, Residents to Benefit from Noranda Aquaponics Project Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), addresses ceremony for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union Limited (C&WJCCUL) and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) on Tuesday (June 18), at C&WJCCUL’s office in Kingston. This MOU will allow cassava farmers to have easier access to loans from the Credit Union. Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), looks on as President, Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-Operative Credit Union Limited (C&WJCCUL), Condell Stephenson, signs a memorandum of understanding with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) for cassava farmers to have easy access to loans. The signing took place on Tuesday (June 18) at C&WJCCUL’s office in Kingston. Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (right), addresses ceremony for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-Operative Credit Union Limited (C&WJCCUL) and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) on Tuesday (June 18). The signing took place at C&WJCCUL’s office in Kingston. This MOU will allow cassava farmers to have easier access to loans from the Credit Union.