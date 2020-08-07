PHOTOS: Most Hon. Andrew Holness attends Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the National Stadium

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (2nd left), observes as members of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), execute the formalities during Thursday’s (August 6) flag raising ceremony at Statue Park, just outside the National Stadium in Kingston. The event was among the activities marking the country’s 58th Independence Day Anniversary, under the theme: ‘Resilient and Strong. Let’s Celebrate Jamaica’. Among the other dignitaries observing the proceedings is President of the Senate, Hon. Tom Tavares-Finson (left); and Chief Justice. Hon. Bryan Sykes (3rd left).

Click to view more