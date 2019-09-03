JIS News
home » JIS News » Community

PHOTOS: Miss Lou Centenary Church Service

Community
September 3, 2019
Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, addresses the congregation at the centenary national thanksgiving service for Dr. the Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley (Miss Lou), held at Coke Methodist Church, East Parade, downtown Kingston, on September 1.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange, addresses the audience at Dr. the Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley (Miss Lou)’s centenary national thanksgiving service, held at Coke Methodist Church, East Parade, downtown Kingston, on September 1.