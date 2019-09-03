PHOTOS: Miss Lou Centenary Church Service

Assistant Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dr. Clover Hamilton-Flowers (centre), accepts a book from Managing Director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (second right), at the handover of equipment to 17 learning institutions that are benefiting from the current phase of a $40-million literacy and numeracy project sponsored by the agency. Sharing the moment (from left) are Principal of Roehampton Primary School, Dane Julius; Numeracy and Literacy Specialist at the North Street Primary School, Jodi-Ann McKoy; and Bindley Sangster, who is Senior Advisor to Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mike Henry. The ceremony took place at JSIF, Oxford Road, recently.

Click to view more