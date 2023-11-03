  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: Miss Jamaica World Pays Courtesy Call at King’s House

November 3, 2023
Governor General
Share
PHOTOS: Miss Jamaica World Pays Courtesy Call at King’s House
Photo: Adrian Walker
Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, shares a moment with Miss Jamaica World 2022, Shanique Singh, during her courtesy call at King’s House on Thursday (November 2).

The Full Story

Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), converses with (from left) Miss Jamaica World 2022, Shanique Singh (left), and Miss Jamaica World Co-Franchise Holder and media personality, Dahlia Harris, during their courtesy call at King’s House on Thursday (November 2).
Last Updated: November 3, 2023

More From: Governor General
Governor-General Lauds Effort to Establish Community Centre in Bucknor, Clarendon
By: Garfield L. Angus, Nov 02, 2023
Gov’t Committed to Safety and Security of Students
By: Garfield L. Angus, Oct 31, 2023
G-G Charges Youth to Seek New Ways to Make a Meaningful Impact
By: Garfield L. Angus, Oct 27, 2023

Skip to content