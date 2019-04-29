PHOTOS: Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) Anniversary

State Minister, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne (left), in conversation with Pastor of the Mandeville New Testament Church of God, Manchester, Rev. Dr. Osborne Fisher, at the 53rd anniversary thanksgiving service for the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), on Sunday (April 28) at the church in Manchester. The NIS is a compulsory contributory funded social security scheme covering all employed persons in Jamaica. It is administered under the National Insurance Act.

Pensioner, Hyacinth Johnson Brown (left) is assisted by State Minister, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne, to cut the cake at the 53rd anniversary thanksgiving service for the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) on Sunday (April 28), at the Mandeville New Testament Church of God in Manchester. The NIS is a compulsory contributory funded social security scheme covering all employed persons in Jamaica. It is administered under the National Insurance Act.