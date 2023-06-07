live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:00pm
PHOTOS: Ministry of Health’s Standards and Regulations Division ISO Certified

Health & Wellness
June 7, 2023
Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn (second right), is in discussion with (from left), Manager of the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ), Navenia Wellington Ford; Senior Director International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) Quality Systems Division, Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. Grace-Ann Biggs-Allen; and Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, who is the former State Minister of Health and Wellness. Occasion was the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ ISO 9001:2015 certification ceremony held recently at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.
