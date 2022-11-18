Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: Ministers Chuck and Williams Address Jamaica Council of Churches Symposium

Entertainment
November 18, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, addresses stakeholders attending a symposium organised by the Jamaica Council of Churches, entitled ‘Pursuing Peace, Affirming Human Dignity’. The forum was held at the United Theological College of the West Indies in Kingston, on Thursday (November 17).
