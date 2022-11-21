Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Williams Attends National Youth Council of Jamaica Annual General Meeting

Youth
November 21, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), with National Youth Council of Jamaica executives during the organisation’s annual general meeting at the Portmore HEART/NSTA Trust Academy in St. Catherine, on November 19.
