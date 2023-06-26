PHOTOS: Minister Williams Attends Day of Mourning Devotional Exercise At Braeton Primary And Junior High School Tribute June 25, 2023 Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), and Chief Education Officer (Acting), Dr. Kasan Troupe (third left), stand in solidarity with teachers, students and other stakeholders at Braeton Primary and Junior High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, during the institution’s devotional exercise on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse. Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, addresses teachers, students and other persons participating in Braeton Primary and Junior High School’s devotional exercise on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse. Photo: Dave Reid Student of Braeton Primary and Junior High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, Shantelle Johnson, reads the Governor-General’s Proclamation declaring Friday, June 23 as the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse. She read the Proclamation during a devotional exercise at the school on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the Day. PHOTOS: Minister Williams Attends Day of Mourning Devotional Exercise At Braeton Primary And Junior High School JIS News | Presented by: Related Most Hon. Edward Seaga Remembered for Contributing to Jamaica’s Development Related PHOTOS: Floral Tribute to Samuel Sharpe in St. James Related PHOTOS: PM Lays Floral Tribute for Edward Seaga Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, addresses teachers, students and other persons participating in Braeton Primary and Junior High School’s devotional exercise on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse. Student of Braeton Primary and Junior High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, Shantelle Johnson, reads the Governor-General’s Proclamation declaring Friday, June 23 as the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse. She read the Proclamation during a devotional exercise at the school on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the Day. Students of Braeton Primary and Junior High School in Portmore, St. Catherine pray during a devotional exercise at the institution on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse. Members of staff at Braeton Primary and Junior High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, perform a song during the institution’s devotional exercise on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse. Teachers and staff at Braeton Primary and Junior High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, along with parents and other stakeholders stand in solidarity during the institution’s devotional exercise on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse. Advertisements