PHOTOS: Minister Williams Attends Day of Mourning Devotional Exercise At Braeton Primary And Junior High School

Tribute
June 25, 2023
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, addresses teachers, students and other persons participating in Braeton Primary and Junior High School’s devotional exercise on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse.

 

Student of Braeton Primary and Junior High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, Shantelle Johnson, reads the Governor-General’s Proclamation declaring Friday, June 23 as the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse. She read the Proclamation during a devotional exercise at the school on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the Day.

 

Students of Braeton Primary and Junior High School in Portmore, St. Catherine pray during a devotional exercise at the institution on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse.

 

Members of staff at Braeton Primary and Junior High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, perform a song during the institution’s devotional exercise on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse.

 

Teachers and staff at Braeton Primary and Junior High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, along with parents and other stakeholders stand in solidarity during the institution’s devotional exercise on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children who have been victims of violence and abuse.
