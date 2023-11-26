  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Minister Williams Addresses Trench Town Polytechnic College Graduation Ceremony

November 26, 2023
Education
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, addresses the audience at the Trench Town Polytechnic College graduation ceremony, which was held at the institution in Kingston on Wednesday (November 22).

The Full Story

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), along with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe (left), greets Principal, Trench Town Polytechnic College, Dr. Dosseth Edwards-Watson, prior to the start of the school’s graduation ceremony, which was held at the institution in Kingston on Wednesday (November 22).
Last Updated: November 26, 2023

