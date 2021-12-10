  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: Minister Williams address STEAM forum

    Education
    December 10, 2021
    Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), is in discussion with (from left), Director, Donor and Partnership Management, National Education Trust (NET), Latoya Harris; and British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency, Judith Slater. Occasion was the National Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Forum staged by NET at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (Dec. 9). The event was held under the theme: ‘Setting the stage for a national vision on STEAM Education in Jamaica.’
