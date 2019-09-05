JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Vaz’s Meeting with Bernard Lodge Enterprise Team

Economic Growth & Job Creation
September 5, 2019
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (second left), addresses representatives of the Bernard Lodge Enterprise Team, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), and Water Resources Authority (WRA), during a meeting at Jamaica House on Wednesday (September 4).The meeting was convened to discuss, among other things, public sensitisation on the proposed development of approximately1,600 housing solutions on lands in Bernard Lodge, St. Catherine. The project will be located on the northern boundary of the Highway 2000 road reservation and will extend from the Lime Tree Grove community in the east, and approximately four kilometres to the Windsor Road community in the west. Among those attending were Enterprise Team Chairman, Joseph Shoucair (left); Press Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Naomi Francis (third left); and NEPA Chief Executive Officer, Peter Knight (third right) .
