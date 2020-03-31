PHOTOS: Minister Vaz At Handover Of Buses

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (fifth left); and Board Chairman, South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Wentworth Charles (fourth left), cut the ribbon to symbolise the official handover of a bus to the Victoria Jubilee Hospital, during a ceremony at Jamaica House on Monday (March 30). The bus is a donation from Guardian Life Limited for the transportation of healthcare workers. Observing (from left) are Senior Medical Officer, Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Garth McDonald; State Minister for Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green; President, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Keith Duncan; President, Guardian Group, Eric Hosin; Regional Director, SERHA, Maureen Golding; and Executive Director, Health for Life and Wellness Foundation in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Courtney Cephas.

