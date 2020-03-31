Live Stream Ministry of Local Government and Community & Community Development Digital Townhall Meeting @ 6:00pm
PHOTOS: Minister Vaz At Handover Of Buses

Economic Growth & Job Creation
March 31, 2020
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (fifth left); and Board Chairman, South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Wentworth Charles (fourth left), cut the ribbon to symbolise the official handover of a bus to the Victoria Jubilee Hospital, during a ceremony at Jamaica House on Monday (March 30). The bus is a donation from Guardian Life Limited for the transportation of healthcare workers. Observing (from left) are Senior Medical Officer, Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Garth McDonald; State Minister for Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green; President, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Keith Duncan; President, Guardian Group, Eric Hosin; Regional Director, SERHA, Maureen Golding; and Executive Director, Health for Life and Wellness Foundation in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Courtney Cephas.

 

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (second right); along with State Minister for Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, and Member of Parliament for South West St. Elizabeth, Hon. Floyd Green (third left), stand beside two buses that were officially handed over to the Black River Hospital during a ceremony at Jamaica House on Monday (March 30). The buses are on loan from Island Car Rentals for the transportation of healthcare workers. Also pictured (from left) are Regional Director, Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Michael Bent; President, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Keith Duncan; Driver, SRHA, Pudde Blake; Driver, St. Elizabeth Health Department, Rohan Wallace (partially hidden); and Executive Director, Health for Life and Wellness Foundation in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Courtney Cephas.
