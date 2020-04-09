JIS News
home » JIS News » Transport

PHOTOS: Minister Vaz At Handover Of Buses By JUTA

Transport
April 9, 2020
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (right), in discussion with (from left) Executive Director, Ministry of Health & Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas; President, Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA), Noel Williams; and Senior Vice President, Customer Service, Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd., Ramsay McDonald, during the handover of four buses by JUTA, in partnership with the Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd. The ceremony took place at the Office of the Prime Minister on April 8. The buses will be used to transport healthcare workers.

 

Buses that will be used to transport healthcare workers. They were handed over by the Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA), in partnership with the Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd., on April 8 at Jamaica House.
Skip to content