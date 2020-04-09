PHOTOS: Minister Vaz At Handover Of Buses By JUTA

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left) and European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Malgorzata Wasilewska, examine a mobile ventilator during a handover ceremony for 29 ventilators on the grounds of Medical Link Limited, located at 14A Cargill Avenue, in St. Andrew, on April 8. The ventilators, valued at approximately €1 million, were handed over to the Government by the European Union. Observing (from left) are Ambassador of Spain to Jamaica, His Excellency Josep Maria Bosch, and Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica, Dr. Wayne Henry.

