PHOTOS: Minister Shaw At The 2019 World Food Day National Ceremony and Exhibition

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), pins Water Monitor at the Rock Hall All Age School, Alecia Waugh (2nd right), at the launch of a water monitoring initiative, called ‘Water IQ Initiative’, or ‘WiQi’, at the St. Andrew West Rural educational institution. Shanakaye Morgan (rght), and other Monitors observe.

