PHOTOS: Minister Shaw At The 2019 World Food Day National Ceremony and Exhibition

Agriculture
October 14, 2019
Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (right), and United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, Belize and The Bahamas, Dr Crispim Moreira, sample breadfruit rundown during this year’s World Food Day National Exhibition at Christiana High School in Manchester, on October 11. The event was staged by the Ministry in collaboration with the FAO to mark the Day, being officially observed on October 16 under the theme ‘Our Actions are Our Future: Healthy Diets for a #ZeroHunger World’. This year’s celebrations aim to heighten public awareness about the importance of healthy diets.

 

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), is assisted by student of Christiana High School in Manchester, Vanessa Plummer, to plant a Lychee Tree during this year’s World Food Day National Exhibition at the institution on October 11. The event was staged by the Ministry in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to mark the Day, being officially observed on October 16 under the theme: ‘Our Actions are Our Future: Healthy Diets for a #ZeroHunger World’. This year’s celebrations are aimed at heightening public awareness about the importance of healthy diets. Other participants include (from second left): Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, Belize and The Bahamas, Dr Crispim Moreira; Custos Rotulorum for Manchester, Hon. Garfield Green; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dermon Spence; Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Chief Executive Officer, Peter Thompson; and representatives of RADA.