PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Turns on Mason River/Kellits/Sandy River Water Supply System

October 21, 2022
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, addressing the ceremony to commission into service the Mason River/Kellits/Sandy River Water Supply System in Clarendon on October 20. Approximately 7,400 residents will benefit from improved access to water supply as a result of the upgraded system. The areas are Kellits-Crofts Hill, Mason River, Sandy River, Rhoden Hall, Shooters District, Rowe Town, Staceyville, Elbow Corner, Douglas Castle and McNie.
