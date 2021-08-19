live stream Office of the Prime Minister Press Briefing @ 6:00 pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Community

PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Tours Communities in West Rural St. Andrew

Community
August 19, 2021
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (second left), in discussion with Police Inspector Linval Harrison during a recent tour of the Stony Hill and Red Hills communities in West Rural St. Andrew. Listening are Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Wellness, and Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn (right), and Superintendent of Police Aaron Fletcher.

 

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Wellness and Member of Parliament for West Rural St. Andrew, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn (right), assists young Melissa Samuels in putting on her mask during a recent tour of the Stony Hill and Red Hills communities in the constituency.
Skip to content