JIS News
home » JIS News » Courtesy Call

PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Receives Courtesy Call from ILO Official, Lays Wreath At Aggie Bernard Monument

Courtesy Call
June 30, 2022
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda (left), converses with Director for the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, Dennis Zulu, during a recent courtesy call at the Ministry’s downtown Kingston offices.
Skip to content